Police personnel bound to protect lives, property of people: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Yaseen Farooq Monday said that it is not possible to imagine reform and improvement in the police without punishment as rewards and punishment go together for better policing.

This he said while addressing the media men at Police Line Dera. He said if rewards will be given to the best performing police personnel, incompetence, laziness and poor performance will be severely punished. District Police Officer Dera Captain (retd) Wahid Mahmood and other police officers and youths were present on the occasion, He said peace has been restored in Dera Division due to the sacrifices of the people. Dera police will now play its role in maintaining this peace as Dera police arrested the robbers involved in the robbery in the city in a few hours and recovered the looted money of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The police officers and youths who had shown outstanding performance in arresting the dacoits were highly commendable, he said, adding arresting the dacoits on the same day without caring for their lives was appreciable on the part of Dera Police.

The smuggling of petrol, diesel, drugs and arms will be stopped only with the cooperation of the people and the media, he remarked.

Protecting the lives and property of the people was part of our police duty, he said, adding, "We will work together to make Dera police as ideal police." He said that work would be done on merit basis, incompetence, poor performance and corruption would not be tolerated equally.

"I always had friendly relationship with the media and found them professional so it was important that media had to stay with us so that we jointly take action against anti-social elements," he said.

At the end, he distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the best performing police officers including DSP City Circle Zahoor Khan, SHO City Inspector Saghir Gilani, SHO Cantt Inspector Inamullah Khan Gandapur, SHO Choudhwan Inspector Sabir Baloch, in-charge Anti-Smuggling. Unit Inspector Abid Iqbal, LHCDSB Muhammad Tufail, LHCDSB Staff, Moeed Khan Constable DSB Staff Muhammad Shakeel, Constable DSB Staff Yasir Khan, Constable Traffic Staff Nazir Ahmed and Constable Hamdad Suleiman.