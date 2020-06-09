UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Personnel Bound To Protect Lives, Property Of People: RPO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 AM

Police personnel bound to protect lives, property of people: RPO

Regional Police Officer Dera Yaseen Farooq Monday said that it is not possible to imagine reform and improvement in the police without punishment as rewards and punishment go together for better policing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Yaseen Farooq Monday said that it is not possible to imagine reform and improvement in the police without punishment as rewards and punishment go together for better policing.

This he said while addressing the media men at Police Line Dera. He said if rewards will be given to the best performing police personnel, incompetence, laziness and poor performance will be severely punished. District Police Officer Dera Captain (retd) Wahid Mahmood and other police officers and youths were present on the occasion, He said peace has been restored in Dera Division due to the sacrifices of the people. Dera police will now play its role in maintaining this peace as Dera police arrested the robbers involved in the robbery in the city in a few hours and recovered the looted money of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The police officers and youths who had shown outstanding performance in arresting the dacoits were highly commendable, he said, adding arresting the dacoits on the same day without caring for their lives was appreciable on the part of Dera Police.

The smuggling of petrol, diesel, drugs and arms will be stopped only with the cooperation of the people and the media, he remarked.

Protecting the lives and property of the people was part of our police duty, he said, adding, "We will work together to make Dera police as ideal police." He said that work would be done on merit basis, incompetence, poor performance and corruption would not be tolerated equally.

"I always had friendly relationship with the media and found them professional so it was important that media had to stay with us so that we jointly take action against anti-social elements," he said.

At the end, he distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the best performing police officers including DSP City Circle Zahoor Khan, SHO City Inspector Saghir Gilani, SHO Cantt Inspector Inamullah Khan Gandapur, SHO Choudhwan Inspector Sabir Baloch, in-charge Anti-Smuggling. Unit Inspector Abid Iqbal, LHCDSB Muhammad Tufail, LHCDSB Staff, Moeed Khan Constable DSB Staff Muhammad Shakeel, Constable DSB Staff Yasir Khan, Constable Traffic Staff Nazir Ahmed and Constable Hamdad Suleiman.

Related Topics

Corruption Petrol Police Poor Drugs Robbery Traffic Same Circle Shakeel Money Media Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

1 hour ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.