Police personnel gunned down in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A police cop was shot and killed by unknown armed men in the Sariab Road area of Quetta, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that a police personnel named Akhatar Hussin died when unknown armed men opened fire at him in Mil Colony.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits involved in the ghastly incident. Further probe is underway.