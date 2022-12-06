UrduPoint.com

Police Personnel Injured As DPO Squad Attacked

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police personnel injured as DPO squad attacked

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer(DP0) Muhammad Shoaib on Tuesday narrowly escaped a terrorist attack on his convoy at tribal merged Khoi Barah area of Darazinda Tehsil.

However, one police constable travelling in the squad was injured and several vehicles were damaged in the attack.

According to police spokesman, DPO Muhammad Shoib alongwith his squad was on a visit to check security measures for ongoing polio campaign at Darazinda Tehsil when his convoy came under attack.

As the squad reached near a Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Khoi Bhara, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire from unidentified direction on the police convoy, leaving one policeman injured and several vehicles damaged, he added.

The police promptly retaliated under the command of the DPO Muhammad Shoib but the attackers managed to fled from the scene.

Pak army and police personnel cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Undeterred by the deadly attack, the DPO set out for Darazinda, Daraban and Prova circles soon after the incident to complete the task and review security measures for the polio drive.

