Police personnel instructed to be vigilant during Muharram

District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaqat on Monday directed all zones and sector in-charges to conduct security checks in their respective areas regularly and keep close watch on suspicious persons during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaqat on Monday directed all zones and sector in-charges to conduct security checks in their respective areas regularly and keep close watch on suspicious persons during Muharram.

While reviewing security arrangements in the district, he said that district had been divided into zones and SP Investigation Aslam Khan Khattak is supervising the boundaries of Zone One City and Cantt Circle while SDPO Hafiz Mohammad Adnan Khan has been assigned the responsibility of Zone Two Dera Town and Saddar Circle.

Zone three, which includes Paharpur and Kalachi Circle was being supervised by SPFRP Nisar Khan Marwat, while Zone three, which includes Prowa and University Circle, was being supervised by Additional SP Javed Khan.

On the occasion, the DPO commended the on-duty police personnel for their best performance and awarded them cash prizes.