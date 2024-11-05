Police personnel issues to be resolved without delay: DPO Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday held an orderly room in his office to ensure timely resolution of problems concerning policemen in the district.

According to the police spokesman, several policemen raised issues related to leave, medical facilities, transfers, and other administrative matters.

The DPO listened to all the problems and issued instructions to concerned officers to address these issues without delay.

He emphasized the provision of better medical facilities for sick personnel and resolving leave requests promptly.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the welfare of police personnel was essential for enhancing the overall performance of the police force.

He was of the view that addressing the problems of personnel should be the top priority of the administration, allowing them to perform their duties more efficiently.

Regarding transfer requests, the DPO instructed that all applications be addressed based on merit, ensuring that no officer faces any injustice.

He reassured the personnel that their concerns would be resolved as quickly as possible and appropriate action would be taken on their demands.

The DPO reiterated that the performance of the police force is directly linked to the well-being of its personnel, so concrete measures were being taken in this regard.

APP/slm