Police Personnel Of Nawabshah Range Promoted To Next Rank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Police personnel of Nawabshah range promoted to next rank

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Police personnel of Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range including Assistant Sub Inspectors, Head Constables and male and lady police constables were promoted to next grade through Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

This was announced by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh in a statement issued here Friday According to the seniority list, 92 Head Constables are promoted to Assistant sub Inspectors, 27 Senior Assistant Sub Inspectors to the Sub-Inspectors, 125 Male Constables of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 67 from Sanghar, 106 from Naushehro Feroze apart from 2 Male Police Constable of Shaheed Benazirabad District were promoted to the position of Head Constable.

The announcement further stated that 337 personnel of the Range were awarded commendation certificate-2 along with cash prizes of Rs 2,29,500.

