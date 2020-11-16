UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Personnel Survives From Robbery Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

Police personnel survives from robbery bid

A policeman survived a daylight robbery bid by 3 armed robbers near Tando Jam town here Monday, arresting a suspect in the foiled bid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A policeman survived a daylight robbery bid by 3 armed robbers near Tando Jam town here Monday, arresting a suspect in the foiled bid.

According to the police spokesman, the incident happened in the limits of Chalgari police station.

The spokesman said the police constable Muhammad Ali Waseer was returning from his duty to his home in village Ghulam Haider Joyo when he was intercepted by 3 armed men.

However, the constable resisted the robbery and some persons in close proximity also rushed to the spot, making the robbers escape.

One of the robbers, whose identity has not been disclosed so far, was arrested and later handed over to the jurisdiction's police station.

The incident's FIR was being lodged at the police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Tando Jam Muhammad Ali FIR From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah named 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

31 minutes ago

Free Movement in Schengen Zone Should Have Limits ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland duo test positive for virus ahead of Bulga ..

2 minutes ago

Work of Winder Dam project at cost Rs 13 billion t ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate accidents in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.