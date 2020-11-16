Police personnel survives from robbery bid

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A policeman survived a daylight robbery bid by 3 armed robbers near Tando Jam town here Monday, arresting a suspect in the foiled bid.

According to the police spokesman, the incident happened in the limits of Chalgari police station.

The spokesman said the police constable Muhammad Ali Waseer was returning from his duty to his home in village Ghulam Haider Joyo when he was intercepted by 3 armed men.

However, the constable resisted the robbery and some persons in close proximity also rushed to the spot, making the robbers escape.

One of the robbers, whose identity has not been disclosed so far, was arrested and later handed over to the jurisdiction's police station.

The incident's FIR was being lodged at the police station.