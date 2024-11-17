Police, PFA Foils Unhygienic Meat Supply, One Held
November 17, 2024
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In a joint operation, police and the Punjab Food Authority foiled the supply of hazardous meat and arrested one suspect.
According to police sources, the operation took place at patrolling police check post in Qazabad, located in the Layyah district. The PFA food safety team along with patrolling police, recovered 60 kilograms of foul-smelling, unfit-for-consumption meat from a passenger bus heading to Mianwali. The bus helper, identified as Allah Dittah, was arrested on the spot, while efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved into it.
During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that the hazardous meat was provided by a vendor named Ghulam Rabbani. The Food Authority's team confiscated and promptly disposed of the meat.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Food Authority stated that legal action will be taken against all culprits involved into it and the key culprits responsible for this illegal meat supply also be apprehended.
APP/shn-sak
