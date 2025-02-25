Police, pharmacy ink MOU

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:18 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Bahawalpur police and a pharmacy to provide medicines to police personnel at special discounts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Bahawalpur police and a pharmacy to provide medicines to police personnel at special discounts.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directions of the higher authorities of the Punjab government and the Central Police Office, measures are being taken to provide all necessary medical facilities to police personnel.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Bahawalpur police and a private medicine company.

District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan and the owner of the pharmacy signed the MOU. According to it, all available medicines will be provided to police officials and personnel at speicial discount rates. Police personnel who are in service or retired can get medicines from the pharmacy after showing their police service card.

