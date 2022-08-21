UrduPoint.com

Police Pickets Declared Flood Relief Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Police pickets declared flood relief camps

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have declared all police pickets flood relief camps during the ongoing flood relief operation to help people of the affected areas.

In line with special directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the police officials were participating in relief activities and District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah was himself monitoring the relief activities.

The police utilizing all possible resources to facilitate people of flood affected areas.

The DPO has already declared all police pickets, flood relief camps while eight boats of police were being used to evacuate people.

The police have shifted more than 200 people and 80 cattle to safe places so far.

Police sources said that police control room was functional and all flood relief activities were being monitored.

