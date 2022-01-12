UrduPoint.com

Police Pickets To Be Set Up In Jurisdiction Of All Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

The police department will set up pickets in the limits of all police stations at night daily to control crimes in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The police department will set up pickets in the limits of all police stations at night daily to control crimes in the district.

Senior Superintendent Police Operations Abdullah Lak issued directions to station house officers (SHOs) in this regard.

According to the police spokesperson, 10 police officials will perform duty at each picket. The pickets will be set up at Jinnah Colony gates, station chowk, Sara Tower Chowk, Qaim Sein Shrine, Chenab Chowk near GC University, Small Estate, Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Razaabad, Peoples Colony, Madina Town.

The superintendent police (SP) and deputy superintendent police (DSPs) will monitor theperformance.

Related Topics

Police Jhang Gulberg All

Recent Stories

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recover ..

Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

2 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civi ..

Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

2 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birth ..

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.