Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The police department will set up pickets in the limits of all police stations at night daily to control crimes in the district.

Senior Superintendent Police Operations Abdullah Lak issued directions to station house officers (SHOs) in this regard.

According to the police spokesperson, 10 police officials will perform duty at each picket. The pickets will be set up at Jinnah Colony gates, station chowk, Sara Tower Chowk, Qaim Sein Shrine, Chenab Chowk near GC University, Small Estate, Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Razaabad, Peoples Colony, Madina Town.

The superintendent police (SP) and deputy superintendent police (DSPs) will monitor theperformance.