Police Plan Elaborate Security Measures For Visit Of British Royal Couple

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Police plan elaborate security measures for visit of British Royal Couple

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have ensured comprehensive security arrangements for visit of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to the Federal Capital.

A Police spokesman on Monday said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, along with other senior officials, reviewed the security arrangements made for their visit to the Federal Capital.

He inspected specific places and routes to review the security arrangements.

He directed all the policemen to ensure foolproof security duringtheir visit.

