Police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Islamabad police have planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places, a public relations officer said.

He said that the Islamabad capital police have been put on high alert to avoid any untoward situation. A total of 1500 personnel of Islamabad capital police have been deployed to ensure a foolproof security arrangement on the eve of Christmas.

The SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar said that it has been decided to make foolproof security arrangements on this occasion. He said that green belts near the Churches would be completely searched while Mobiles, Dolphin squads and police Commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas. Pakistan Rangers officials will also perform duties along with Islamabad capital police, he added.

Police personnel will be deployed at churches, markets and recreational places situated near worship places. Special pickets were set up on major highways and boulevards of the capital city.

He further said that security duties at public places including parks would be made more effective.

Security would be tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

He said that different police teams would keep a close watch on suspects and additional forces would be deployed at public places. All police stations have been directed to prepare a duty roster in this regard and also appoint teams to patrol different sectors and rural areas of Islamabad for effective patrolling.

The SSP Operations directed all DPOs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and officers in charge of police Stations for effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain cloth police officials, well-equipped policemen and ladies police officials will also perform duties near the churches and public places, he added.

SSP Operations Islamabad said that it is the foremost duty of the police to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens. All resources should be used in this regard and no laxity will be tolerated, he maintained.