Police play front line role in fight against corona virus: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar Saturday visited the house of DSP Syed Sohail Mumtaz Shah who was martyred due to Corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar Saturday visited the house of DSP Syed Sohail Mumtaz Shah who was martyred due to Corona virus.

During the visit, the RPO met the family of the martyr and prayed for his elevation of ranks.

On the occasion, Imran Ahmar said that Shaheed DSP Syed Sohail Mumtaz was a hardworking and capable police officer who was recently promoted to the rank of DSP and posted as SDPO Kotli Sattain.

He was performing his duties efficiently while contracting the corona virus and martyred, he added.

The RPO assured "we are standing with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," adding the police were playing a front line role in the fight against corona virus with the protection of citizens, following government SOPs and precautionary measures.