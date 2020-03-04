Police play vital role in restoration of peace in KP: DIG Hazara

Restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the honour of police officers and jawans along with other law enforcement agencies that have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the honour of police officers and jawans along with other law enforcement agencies that have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

This was stated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while addressing the introductory session with media at Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

He said that bringing reforms in society and eradication of crimes was the priority of police, Hazara division was hub of tourism and the department would facilitate the tourists through Tourism Police. The role of media was very important in highlighting social and other issues, he said and added that the police always welcomed positive criticism.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that he had a close liaison with media during his service and after assuming charge of DIG Hazara he preferred to meet with the press.

No hurdles would be created in line with the access to information, he added.

Talking about the issues of the Abbottabad particularly traffic congestion, the DIG said that directives had been issued for the comprehensive traffic report of Karakoram Highway (KKH) to ease the vehicular flow.

Earlier, while briefing DIG on his arrival, APC President Amir Shahzad and General Secretary Raja Muhammad Haroon said that the press club was started in 1979 where dozens of print and electronic media journalists were gathered and performing their duties.

They further said that 12 regional news papers were regularly being published from Abbottabad and APC was the second largest press club after Peshawar where print, electronic and social media journalists were working.