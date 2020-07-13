UrduPoint.com
Police Playing Essential Role For Durable Peace: DC Nasirabad

Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Nasirabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hai Amir Baloch Monday said that police have made immense sacrifices in maintaining peace during performing their duties which would always be remembered in great words in Balochistan.

The officials also paid rich tribute to martyrs of police and other security forces, saying the security forces including police were playing their role to ensure the protection of public lives and properties in respective areas of the province.

Both officials expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of conferring badge rank on the received Sub-Inspectors. DSP Headquarters Gulab Sheikh, DSP Muhammad Ali Khosa, DSP Circle Abdul Ghaffar Sailachi, PROSP Office Ghulam Ali Abro, SHO City Sikandar Saeed Umrani, CTD's Issa Khan Khosa and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar and SSP Abdul Hai Amir Baloch said that the hard work of all the police officers was not wasted and that was why the police officers have promoted due to their hard work today.

He urged the police officers that they play a key role in strengthening ties with the people for maintaining durable peace in the area, saying that how could we forget the martyrs of the police and other security forces who sacrificed their precious lives and raised the prestige of the department with pride.

Nasirabad SSP Abdul Hai Amir Baloch said protection of public lives and their property was our first priority and stressed police officials that they should play their responsibilities with honestly for maintaining durable peace in the area.

