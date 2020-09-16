Police playing key role for maintaining durable peace : IGP Mohsin

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said police were playing key role to maintain durable peace. while police proved that they recovered an abducted 7-year-old girl Laraib safe and sound in Quetta on September 3

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said police were playing key role to maintain durable peace. while police proved that they recovered an abducted 7-year-old girl Laraib safe and sound in Quetta on September 3.

He also appreciated efforts of Quetta Police Crime Branch, CIA and Special Branch Teams for recovering an abducted girl with positive manner and also announced Rs 0.3 million and certificates for those teams who had taken part in operation for recovery of the girl.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of police officers at central Police Office here on Tuesday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Quetta Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta, Regional Police Officer, Azhar Akram, DIG Crime Branch Wazir Khan Nasir, SSP Investigation Asad Khan Nasir, IGIT, Ali Zaidi, SPCI Abdullah Jan Afridi, SP Investigation City Muhammad Nadeem and other official were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Mohsin Hassan Butt said it was obligation of police to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He said measures were being taken to enhance capacity of police in order to curb terrorist activities and other crime activities from the province.