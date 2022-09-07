Police playing role for curbing terrorism to maintain peace in Balochistan: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that Balochistan Police was performing better in difficult situations and with limited resources to curb terrorism and other crime activities for maintaining durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held in memory of the martyrs under the auspices of Kisan Ettihad Pakistan.

Provincial Adviser on Home Mir Ziaullah Langu, Professor Ayesha Siddiqa, Chairman of Kisan Ettihad Pakistan Khalid Hussain Bath also addressed the event.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Police, Levies and security forces, he said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Pakistan were our national heroes, whose sacrifices would always be remembered.

He said that Pakistan came into existence after many sacrifices, now we were defending Pakistan with our blood saying that Balochistan Police was performing well in difficult situations with limited resources and people should fully cooperate with the police to rid the province of criminal elements.

He said that all over Balochistan, including Quetta, full action has been initiated against drug dealers, occupation groups and those displaying arms.

The IGP said that the safe city program had been started in Quetta city for the elimination of crimes, under which cameras were being installed in Quetta city and, God willing, the Quetta Safe City project would be completed soon.

He said that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, a female officer had been appointed as the SHO of a general police station, which has encouraged women officers to join the police force.