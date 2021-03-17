Police Policy board decides to induct heir of para military forces' martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police policy board on Wednesday decided to induct heir of martyrs of former Levis and Khassadar forces in police keeping in view welfare of families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The decision was taken in the 61th meeting of Police Policy Board held here with Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said welfare of police force of merged districts is top priority of the department and they would take all possible steps for the purpose.

The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to betterment and well being of Police force said news release.

The meeting directed quarters concerned to send the summary to provincial government for formal approval of the induction of martyrs' heir.

Additional IGP Investigation, Additional IG Operations, Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Training, CCPO Peshawar, DIG Traffic, Commandant FRP, DIG Headquarters and other officials were present in the meeting.