UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Policy Board Decides To Induct Heir Of Para Military Forces' Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police Policy board decides to induct heir of para military forces' martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police policy board on Wednesday decided to induct heir of martyrs of former Levis and Khassadar forces in police keeping in view welfare of families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The decision was taken in the 61th meeting of Police Policy Board held here with Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said welfare of police force of merged districts is top priority of the department and they would take all possible steps for the purpose.

The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to betterment and well being of Police force said news release.

The meeting directed quarters concerned to send the summary to provincial government for formal approval of the induction of martyrs' heir.

Additional IGP Investigation, Additional IG Operations, Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Training, CCPO Peshawar, DIG Traffic, Commandant FRP, DIG Headquarters and other officials were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic All Government Top

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

30 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.