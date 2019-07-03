UrduPoint.com
Police Post Set Ablaze After Alleged Killing Of Youth By Cop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Police post set ablaze after alleged killing of youth by cop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) ::Infuriated mob set Makkoana police post on fire after alleged killing of a youth by police cop on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said a team of Elite Force conducted raid at the residence of Maqsood son of Liaqat resident of Chak 229/R-B Makkoana to arrest him as he was wanted to the police in a case of children fight.

The police team tried to arrest Maqsood but he reportedly did resistance due to which a police official allegedly hit his head with handle of his rifle. As a result, Maqsood received serious injuries and died on the spot without getting any medical assistance.

Following killing of the youth, his relatives staged a protest demonstration and blocked Jaranwala Road by putting the body on it. They also set police post Makkoana on fire.

Receiving information, SHO Khurarianwala along with his team rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors but negotiation could not succeed between demonstrators and the police.

The protest was still continuing till filing of this story.

