Police post to be set up at FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A police post will be set up at FDA City to provide security to the residents.

A spokesperson for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said here Monday that arrangements were being made for provision of strict security cover to the residents of the FDA City.

In this regard, Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir along with SSP Operation Abdullah Lak visited the FDA City and inspected proposed site selected for the police post.

The FDA officers and SHO of area police were also present.

DG FDA Rizwan Nazir said that the FDA City was a unique project and protection of life and property of people was the responsibility of the government.