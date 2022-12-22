UrduPoint.com

Police Prepare Comprehensive Security Plan For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Police prepare comprehensive security plan for Christmas

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Thursday that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community as well as citizens on Christmas.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Thursday that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community as well as citizens on Christmas.

The Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide security to churches and Christian community during religious activities and celebrations of Christmas.

More than 6,000 police officers and officials including divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs would be deputed at different churches, christian residential areas, parks and important places of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of 'A category' churches.

He said that monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walk-through gates and metal detectors would also be ensured. The Commander Lahore Police said that three layers security would be provided to all people visiting churches and parks on Christmas.

He further said that teams of elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and also police stations would ensure effective patrolling around the churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community. Search and sweep operations have already been conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas.

Checking of vehicles and persons at exit and entrance points of the city had already been enhanced in the wake of Christmas. Persons visiting churches on December 24th and Christmas to attend religious sermons and other activities would only be allowed to enter after complete identification and a thorough checking, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers concerned and administration of churches to ensure the use of walk-through gates and metal detectors at churches premises.

The CCPO Lahore informed that additional force would also be deputed on related parks andrecreational places including 08 big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam day.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Christmas Vehicles December Christian All

Recent Stories

US Senators Closer to Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bi ..

US Senators Closer to Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill But 'Still Not There' - Maj ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Military Hit Over 1,300 Kiev's Critical Ob ..

Russian Military Hit Over 1,300 Kiev's Critical Objects During Special Operation ..

5 minutes ago
 West Supplied Ukraine With Over 350 Tanks, 700 Art ..

West Supplied Ukraine With Over 350 Tanks, 700 Artillery Systems, 100 MLRS - Mos ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates new block in Khyber College of D ..

KP CM inaugurates new block in Khyber College of Dentistry

5 minutes ago
 Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for fac ..

Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for facilitation of destitute women

13 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed after mini rally

Stocks mixed after mini rally

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.