Police prepare plan to deal violators on Aug 13 night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The police department have prepared a special security plan for the intervening night of August 13 and 14.

A spokesperson for the police department Saturday said that on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, it had been decided that there will be a strong crackdown on wheelie doers as well as on silencer pullers, unnecessarily blocking of roads and harassing people will be put behind bars.

He said that special teams have been deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and major cities for tonight. Traffic police, dolphins and additional police personnel will be deployed on busy highways, he added.

Committers of aerial firing, display of weapons and fireworks will be dealt with iron hands.

He said people should report any suspicious activity and violation of law at police emergency helpline-15.