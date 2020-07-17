UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Prepare Security Plan For Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Police prepare security plan for Eid ul Azha

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have prepared a robust security plan to ensure peace across the district during Eid ul Azha.

As part of security arrangements, holidays of law enforcement personnel including police have been cancelled to provide foolproof security to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

According to security plan, the district has been divided into four zones where police and FC personnel would be deployed for security of worshipers at mosques, Imam barghas and Eid prayers places.

Moreover, clearness has been made necessary for holding eid prayers at open places. As many as 2000 police personnel would be deployed to provide security at various places.

Like other sensitive districts, law enforcement personnel would be put on high alert in Dera Ismail Khan.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 has been directed to work out comprehensive arrangements to provide prompt service in emergency situation.

Similarly, elaborate arrangements have been made in hospitals to deal with coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Police EID Holidays Alert Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

25 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

33 minutes ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

45 minutes ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

1 hour ago

Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitar ..

1 hour ago

China welcomes resumption of trade activities betw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.