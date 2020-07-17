Police prepare security plan for Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have prepared a robust security plan to ensure peace across the district during Eid ul Azha.

As part of security arrangements, holidays of law enforcement personnel including police have been cancelled to provide foolproof security to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

According to security plan, the district has been divided into four zones where police and FC personnel would be deployed for security of worshipers at mosques, Imam barghas and Eid prayers places.

Moreover, clearness has been made necessary for holding eid prayers at open places. As many as 2000 police personnel would be deployed to provide security at various places.

Like other sensitive districts, law enforcement personnel would be put on high alert in Dera Ismail Khan.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 has been directed to work out comprehensive arrangements to provide prompt service in emergency situation.

Similarly, elaborate arrangements have been made in hospitals to deal with coronavirus patients.