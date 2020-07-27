Police prepare security plan for Eid ul Azha

The district police have prepared a comprehensive security plan for maintaining peace during Eid ul Azha

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have prepared a comprehensive security plan for maintaining peace during Eid ul Azha.

According to police, foolproof security measures have been made for providing security to faithful during Eid prayers and in this regard heavy contingent of police would be deployed at Eidgah and mosques.

The plan also provided for enhancing patrolling at bazaars and public places to prevent any untoward incident on this auspicious occasion of Eid.

Special checkposts had been established at exit and entry points of the district to keep eye on suspicious elements to maintain peace.

Moreover, ban has been imposed on aerial firing, display of weapons, one wheeling and display of fireworks and residents have been warned of strict action for violating the law.

Under the plan, SDPOs and SHOs of three circles had been directed to hold meeting with Ulema, public liaison council and local elders in order to ensure strict implementation of the ban across the district.

SDPOs and SHOs would be personally monitoring Eid congregations to ensure implementation of the plan. Bomb disposal squads would also be deployed.

Similarly, elaborate plan had been prepared for maintaining smooth flow of traffic during Eid.

District Police Officer Shahid Ahmed Khan has appealed people to cooperate with police by fully complying with the security plan.

He also appealed them to follow COVID-19 SOPs to control spread of the contagious disease.