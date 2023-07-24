Police prepare security plan for historic 7th Muharram procession

SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sudozai chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday to chalk out the security plan for the historic mourning procession, Jamaation Ka Pirh, which was taken out on the night of Muharram 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sudozai chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday to chalk out the security plan for the historic mourning procession, Jamaation Ka Pirh, which was taken out on the night of Muharram 7.

The police spokesman informed that the meeting discussed in detail the arrangements being made for the procession including monitoring its movement through the CCTV cameras and combing the areas falling in its routes.

The SSP was briefed about the routes in downtown Hyderabad on which the procession moves.

He was told that the organizers of the procession were in coordination with the police.

The SSP said the personnel of the Rapid Response Force would be deployed for the security of the procession in addition to the Rangers and the police.