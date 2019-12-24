Police prepared fool proof security Plan for Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration and Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to arrange security of 104 Churches across the district on the eve of Christmas December 25th on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here Tuesday chairing a meeting of inter- faith harmony and Religious Coordination committee said that all persons have equal rights in the country adding that enemy can only be counter by creating interfaith harmony.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Amara Athar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz, representatives of Muslim community Tahir Karmani, Qari Waqar Usmani, representatives of Christian community Father Zafar, Pervaiz Shali,Tariq Iqbal and Representative of Hindu community Dalib Chand participated in meeting.

The Christmas was an event of happiness; he said and added that all encroachments near Churches have been removed while special stalls will be setup in the markets.

The DPO briefed meeting that fool proof security arrangements have been prepared for Christmas adding that security of all Churches would also be ensured for which a comprehensive plan has also been devised for all Christian areas.

The other participants also assured meeting for maintenance of peace during Christmas while also suggested proposals.