UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Prepared Fool Proof Security Plan For Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

Police prepared fool proof security Plan for Christmas

The District Administration and Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to arrange security of 104 Churches across the district on the eve of Christmas December 25th on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration and Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to arrange security of 104 Churches across the district on the eve of Christmas December 25th on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here Tuesday chairing a meeting of inter- faith harmony and Religious Coordination committee said that all persons have equal rights in the country adding that enemy can only be counter by creating interfaith harmony.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Amara Athar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz, representatives of Muslim community Tahir Karmani, Qari Waqar Usmani, representatives of Christian community Father Zafar, Pervaiz Shali,Tariq Iqbal and Representative of Hindu community Dalib Chand participated in meeting.

The Christmas was an event of happiness; he said and added that all encroachments near Churches have been removed while special stalls will be setup in the markets.

The DPO briefed meeting that fool proof security arrangements have been prepared for Christmas adding that security of all Churches would also be ensured for which a comprehensive plan has also been devised for all Christian areas.

The other participants also assured meeting for maintenance of peace during Christmas while also suggested proposals.

Related Topics

Police Christmas December Market Muslim Christian Event All

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana ..

23 minutes ago

Balochistan govt increases educational budget by 1 ..

52 seconds ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) intro ..

53 seconds ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announces MBBS 4th ..

55 seconds ago

PNCA to pay tribute to Qauid-e-Azam through cultur ..

1 minute ago

Rs 10 billion spending over 142 schemes in Attock

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.