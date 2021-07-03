UrduPoint.com
Police Prepared To Deal With Any Emergency Like Situation: AIG

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Police prepared to deal with any emergency like situation: AIG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that the police was ready and prepared to deal with any emergency like situation.

Addressing the officials of the Special Protection Unit after a mock exercise organized here on Saturday.

The AIG of police of South Punjab said that police was fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation.

He said that the officials of the special protection unit had shown their preparedness to combat with terrorism like emergencies.

He said that directives had been issued for tight security arrangements at sensitive places. He urged police officials to remain alert during field duties and keep a close watch on suspicious persons and activities around them in order to prevent any untoward incident.

