Police prepared to fight terrorists, criminals: Additional IG South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan on Thursday ordered all district police chiefs to step up security arrangements encompassing all important places and routes.

He said that police were fully prepared and on alert to fight terrorists and criminals for peace in society.

During a visit to Dera Ghazi Khan, AIG Police South, accompanying RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan, held a meeting with the district police chiefs including DPO DG Khan Muhammad Akmal, DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmad Nawaz Shah, DPO Kot Adu Tanveer Ahmad Malik, DPO Layyah Muhammad Nasir Sial and directed them to take all measures necessary to deal with the terrorist elements.

The RPO briefed the AIGP South on security arrangements and law and order situation while DPOs apprised him of the sensitive places in their respective districts, police arrangements to deal with terrorists and the overall crime situation, AIGP spokesman said in a statement.

Taking notice of incidents of terrorism, Additional IGP South Punjab ordered tougher security measures at sensitive places, for the security of foreigners, religious places of worship, public places, police and other important government offices and check posts.

He said that additional personnel should be deployed at important and sensitive places, adding that the officers and personnel posted on security should remain alert around the clock.

Maqsood ul Hassan also ordered officers to conduct occasional security checks and mock exercises to deal with any emergency situations. He advised that search, sweeping and combing operations should be conducted on a daily basis along with intelligence and other law enforcement agencies while the inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should ensure strict checking of individuals and vehicles.

All citizens and vehicles be allowed to leave only after identification and clearance at the entry/exit check posts, he ordered.

Addl. IGP south hailed police officers and officials' passion to serve society and added that sacrificing their lives for the cause of peace in society and the safety of people was the pride of police.

He also reviewed the crime situation in all the districts and ordered essential steps to reduce the incidents of theft and robbery.

He added that merit and compassion were the characteristics of an exemplary officer, adding that honesty and diligence in duty performance could establish the dignity of the police and improve the image in public view.

He also warned police employees of action in case of negligence in the performance of duty and abuse of authority.