Police Prepared To Maintain Law & Order Situation At Public Places, Elections: RPO

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that maintaining law and order situation during public gatherings and elections was top priority and department was fully prepared for this purpose.

During a meeting with officers concerned, the regional police officer said that tight security arrangements would be ensured during by-elections to maintain peace and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to deploy maximum six senior officers at public gatherings to monitor the security arrangements. He said that officials should reach the public gathering places before scheduled time.

The RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that the police officials were aware of the internal and external challenges faced by the country. He urged officials to ensure checking of parking areas near public gathering through special branch.

