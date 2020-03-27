Police present bouquets to doctors, paramedical staff

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raiwind Road Raza Tanvir and other police officers Friday presented bouquets to doctors, nurses and paramedic staffs performing coronovirus duty at a local hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raiwind Road Raza Tanvir and other police officers Friday presented bouquets to doctors, nurses and paramedic staffs performing coronovirus duty at a local hospital.

Later, doctors of Raiwind also went to the police station and presented flowers to the officials.

The Capital city police officer (CCPO) said that doctors, nurses and paramedics were fighting the war against corona as frontline force and their services would be remembered forever.