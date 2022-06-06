Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the parents of the girl have not been allowed to meet her.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) The police on Monday produced Dua Zahra before the Sindh High Court (SHC) amid strict security arrangements.

The parents of the girl were not allowed to meet their daughter.

The girl earlier went missing and later was found married to a man namely

Zahra and Zaheer were taken to Karachi earlier today after the Punjab police recovered them from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

Dua was handed over to lady police officials after being shifted to Karachi.

The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police after over one-and-half months since going missing from Karachi.

Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh confirmed the reports of the couple's recovery. He said said the AVCC took the couple into protective custody.

The Karachi police had already taken all the family members of Zaheer Ahmed into its custody.

Earlier, Dua Zahra’s family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had married with Zaheer Ahmed.