Police Present Recovered Children Before IHC
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Federal Police on Wednesday presented the three recovered children before the Islamabad High Court in case of recovery of children allegedly kidnapped for ransom.
DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, while presenting the report to the court, told that the children were already under the custody of Child Protection and when their mother was judicial, the children were handed over to the institution.
Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a direction to continue keeping the children in the custody of Child Protection and disposed of the petition of petitioner Yasir Arafat.
Recent Stories
General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026
Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU
Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..
CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrest warrants for Mazari, Chattha cancelled, hearing adjourned to Sept 2910 minutes ago
-
APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector10 minutes ago
-
NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers10 minutes ago
-
Faizabad ITP office to remain open 24 hours: IG Rizvi10 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy10 minutes ago
-
Police present recovered children before IHC10 minutes ago
-
CPDI, PIC hold dialogue on access to information10 minutes ago
-
Man held by NCCIA for fake news11 minutes ago
-
IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay11 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura firing11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family21 minutes ago