Police present recovered children before IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Federal Police on Wednesday presented the three recovered children before the Islamabad High Court in case of recovery of children allegedly kidnapped for ransom.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, while presenting the report to the court, told that the children were already under the custody of Child Protection and when their mother was judicial, the children were handed over to the institution.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a direction to continue keeping the children in the custody of Child Protection and disposed of the petition of petitioner Yasir Arafat.