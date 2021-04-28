UrduPoint.com
Police Produce Javed Latif Before Court In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:22 AM

Police produce Javed Latif before court in Lahore

The PML-N leader has received huge welcome as he came out of the armored vehicle used to bring him to the court to seek his remand in treason case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Police has produced PML-N leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Javed Latif before a local court to see his remand in treason case.

An armored vehicle has been used for the politician. However, Javed Latif has received huge welcome on premises of the court as huge crowd of PML-N supporters are present there. The supporters have showed rose petals on the leader has come out of the vehicle, and chanted slogans in his favor and the party leadership.

A local court on Tuesday announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides. According to the repors, Javed Latif was arrested before announcement of the court's order on his bail petition.

Javed Latif was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge in Lahore. Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, the counsel of Javed Latif, also confirmed that his client was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge before the verdict of the court was announced.

“Arresting someone before announcement of the verdict was violation of law,” said the lawyer.

Javed Latif who is senior leader of PML-N and Member of the National Assembly was booked over charges of treason on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem.

The lawmaker had said in a tv show: "PML-N will not chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to its vice-president,".

The cousnel of Javed Latif argued that FIR registered against his client was fake and baseless. He said his entire statement was not heard. He said Javed Latif belonged to PML-N and therefore, he was booked on the basis of malice.

He argued that police did not have power to book Javed Latif. The counsel said that his client did not run and he faced the allegations in the court. He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

However, the prosecution opposed his argument and said that Javed Latif should not be granted bail. He said that CD of the accused regarding his remarks was sent to forensic lab.

