Police Promotes 10 Clerks
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 08:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a recent move to recognize merit and seniority, Lahore Police has promoted 10 junior clerks to the rank of senior clerks.
The promotions, finalized during a Promotion Board meeting chaired by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, aim to enhance employee morale and service efficiency. The board included SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security-I) Khalid Mahmood Afzal, SP Cantonment (Operations) Awais Shafique, SP Cantonment (Investigation) Bushra Nisar, and STO Traffic City Division Munir Ahmed Hashmi.
The promoted employees represent various units, including Operations, Investigation, and Security Divisions. Those promoted are Shazia Rafiq, Waqar Anwar, Hafiz Nasir Saleem, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Syed Sail Abbas, Majid Hussain, Zakariya Hameed, Ashraf Ali and Muhammad Waqas.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the promoted employees and reiterated that timely promotion is a fundamental right of every employee. He noted that over 4,200 departmental promotions have been carried out since 2023.
The CCPO encouraged the newly promoted staff to perform their duties with greater dedication and a commitment to public service. He emphasized ongoing efforts to expedite promotion processes and enhance professional growth through regular training courses.
Highlighting the impact of promotions, he stressed that it not only boosts employee’s motivation but also lead to improved service delivery and better professionalism.
