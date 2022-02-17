Police promoting IT based policing: IG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the department is promoting IT based policing to protect lives and property of citizens.

He said this while talking to officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Police Junior Command Course who were on a study visit to the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

He said the role of supervisory officers in resolving problems of people was of fundamental importance as these officers with professionalism provided guidance to the entire unit.

The IG said that with the effective use of modern technology, traditional police culture was being eradicated and steps were being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve working of police stations.

The delegation from Provincial Services academy Peshawar included 19 men and five lady DSPs and two faculty members who were briefed about working of the Punjab Police, crime fightingpolicy and modern reforms.

At the end of the visit, souvenirs were exchanged between the IG and the head of the delegation.