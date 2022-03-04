UrduPoint.com

Police Promotion Board Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali has said that departmental promotion based on merit and seniority is the basic right of every police officer and official for which preferential steps will be taken

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Board at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the departmental promotion of officers from DSP to SP level and cases of departmental promotions of DSPs serving in different districts came under consideration.

IG Punjab directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold regular Promotion Boards meetings for the departmental promotion of subordinate staff in their districts and to immediately promote the qualified officers and officials keeping in view their merit and seniority. The board panel reviewed the professional record of DSPs and made recommendations for decision making.

The meeting was attended by officers of Home Department, Services Departmentand other officers including Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Special Branch,DIG Establishment and DIG Headquarters.

