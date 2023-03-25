UrduPoint.com

Police Promotion Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

After receiving the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan, a departmental promotion committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office on the instructions of the IG Punjab, in which the AIG Admin and Security, gave approval for promotion of 64 senior clerks and 49 junior clerks to next posts

The senior clerks who have been promoted to the posts of Assistant include Shafqat Ali, Khadim Hussain, Adeel Hussain, Zafar Abbas and Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Mahmood Sultan and Mubasher Hussain Hashmi among others.� According to seniority, they were promoted from senior clerk to assistant positions.� Similarly, the 49 junior clerks promoted to senior clerk positions include Meraj Deen, Luqman Shahzad, Shamsher Alam, Majid Mehmood and Sajid Ali Bukhari among others.

� AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar has also issued the notifications of promoted employees.

�IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold promotion board sessions in their regions and districts immediately.

He directed that notifications of �those promoted in the promotion board sessions at the regional and district levels should be sent to the Central Police Office at the earliest.

IG Punjab directed that all police employees eligible for promotion based on merit �would be given their right without delay.�IG Punjab said that the employees should focus all their attention on the best performance of their duties and no legitimate work or file would be delayed.

