UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Promotion Committee Promotes 32 ASIs, 50 Head Constables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:12 PM

Police Promotion Committee promotes 32 ASIs, 50 Head Constables

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood presided over a meeting of Promotion Committee at his office here Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood presided over a meeting of Promotion Committee at his office here Thursday.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur ameer Taimoor, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Anwar Khetran, and District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Umar Faroqq Salamat attended the meeting. The meeting approved the promotion of 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspector and 50 Head Constables to Assitant Sub-Inspectors. On this occasion, RPO directed the DPOs to review the status of pending cases from the year 2008 to 2018 and complete the challans in order to proceed with the cases further.

He said that DPOs will ensure the presence of SHOs at police stations from 4 pm to 6 pm to redress people's problems. He also directed to beef up security at Masajid, Imam Bargahs, churches, temples, markets, and parks. Regional Police Officer instructed officers to ensure installing of alarms and CCTV cameras at banks and jewelry shops. He also told the officers to continue crackdown against illegal arms and narcotics. He asked DPOs to take strict action against land grabbers and water thieves.

Related Topics

Police Water Jewelry Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar 2018 Market From

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

29 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

46 minutes ago

Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Counci ..

1 hour ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

1 hour ago

New US-Russia Arms Deal May Take Years to Negotiat ..

4 minutes ago

Athletics Federation officials elected to Asian bo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.