Police Promotion Committee promotes 32 ASIs, 50 Head Constables

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood presided over a meeting of Promotion Committee at his office here Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood presided over a meeting of Promotion Committee at his office here Thursday.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur ameer Taimoor, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Anwar Khetran, and District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Umar Faroqq Salamat attended the meeting. The meeting approved the promotion of 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspector and 50 Head Constables to Assitant Sub-Inspectors. On this occasion, RPO directed the DPOs to review the status of pending cases from the year 2008 to 2018 and complete the challans in order to proceed with the cases further.

He said that DPOs will ensure the presence of SHOs at police stations from 4 pm to 6 pm to redress people's problems. He also directed to beef up security at Masajid, Imam Bargahs, churches, temples, markets, and parks. Regional Police Officer instructed officers to ensure installing of alarms and CCTV cameras at banks and jewelry shops. He also told the officers to continue crackdown against illegal arms and narcotics. He asked DPOs to take strict action against land grabbers and water thieves.