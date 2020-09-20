UrduPoint.com
Police Promotion Exams Held, 820 Constables Appeared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Police promotion exams held, 820 constables appeared

KOHAT, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::A total of 820 constables of Kohat police have appeared for their promotion exam on Sunday amid strict security measures at Government Post Graduate College Kohat, an official said.

Promotion of the B1 exam for constables was arranged by ETEA.

In the examination hall for constables standard operating procedures to combat Corona virus were observed strictly.

Candidates in examination hall were not allowed to keep mobile phones or any other cheating material with them while outsiders were also kept away from examination hall.

Special measures regarding traffic control were also taken near the college building for safety of 820 candidates of Kohat police appeared in their promotional exam.

