Police Protect People From COVID-19, Control Crimes: Sukkur SSP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has said the Sukkur police were protecting the people from coronavirus and controlling crime in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has said the Sukkur police were protecting the people from coronavirus and controlling crime in the district.

He said the district police were implementing its comprehensive security plan to protect citizens, Masajid, Imambargahs and other religious places, adding that in a coordination with district administration, Masajid and Imambargah Committees and their administrations have ensured complete implementations as directed by the government to follow SOPs of social distancing and precautionary measures for the citizens at mosques.

