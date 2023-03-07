UrduPoint.com

Police Protection Center Inaugurated In Sargodha:

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Police Protection Center was inaugurated in Sargodha here on Tuesday.  Regional Police Officer Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui,District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Trans Victim Support Officer (VSO) inaugurated the office by cutting the ribbon whereas President Punjab Deaf Association Ashfaq Gujjar, Expert Deaf Translator Ashraf Malik, Junaid Irfan Butt from Fountain House Sargodha, Member Rotary Club and SOS Village Saadullah Malik and transgender community were also present on the occasion.

The Police Protection Center would provide rehabilitation, protection and resolve the problems of all vulnerable and subjugated sections of the society including the transgender community, homeless and destitute children, mentally and physically challenged people and young children trapped in addiction and social evils,police spokesman said.

"Apart from male and female police officers, Victim Support Officer and a Special Person from the transgender community were deputed at the Protection Center so that the vulnerable and marginalized sections could easily raise their concerns", he highlighted.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that Protection center would provide legal assistance, social protection and complete awareness and guidance in collaboration with government and other non-government organizations.

