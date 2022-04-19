Police protector of freedom of citizens: CCPO

CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has said that police is the protector of freedom of citizens and arresting any innocent person without any reason is against the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has said that police is the protector of freedom of citizens and arresting any innocent person without any reason is against the law.

The CCPO said in a statement that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer concerned for arresting the innocent citizens. Shehzada Sultan said that the police would not arrest any accused nominated in the FIR without arrestable evidence and solid reason.

Separately CCPO Lahore Shahzada Sultan has taken strict notice of the alleged torture and misbehavior with a shopkeeper by a Sub-Inspector, Abdul Rashid, posted at Kot Lakhpat Police Station (Investigation Wing) for demanding money for a bottle of buttermilk at a Milk shop in Chongi Amar Sadhu area.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Shehzada Sultan directed SP Model Town Investigation to conduct a full inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him within 24 hours. Expressing displeasure over the incident, CCPO Shehzada Sultan said that there is zero tolerance for abuse of power and abuse of citizens in police department. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty in the inquiry, he added.