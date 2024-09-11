Police Protest On Indus Highway Enters Third Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A protest demonstration by police officials in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday where the Indus Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic and causing elongated queues of vehicles.
According to the protesting police, they were on strike to protest frequent attacks on police force in the area with no counteractive strategy or policy from the KP government side.
Last night, the area Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer Bannu, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat, District Police Officer Bannu and area elite approached the protesting policemen however no fruitful outcome was witnessed and the protestors kept the main road blocked at Tajazai point.
The prolonged protest has caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Indus Highway where people spent the night inside their vehicles.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cylinder blast at welding shop injures three in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Explosion rocks Quetta' s Turbat area, injured four42 minutes ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues42 minutes ago
-
Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary52 minutes ago
-
IFA seals ketchup unit; discards over 1000 kg sauces, 100 kg ketchup52 minutes ago
-
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years1 hour ago
-
New legislation to unlock IT sector's potential: Afnan Ullah Khan1 hour ago
-
5 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Pesticide shop sealed1 hour ago
-
NA session kicks off1 hour ago
-
Markets abuzz with activity as vendors sell decorative items for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H)2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 193,600 cusecs water2 hours ago