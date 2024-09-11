Open Menu

Police Protest On Indus Highway Enters Third Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A protest demonstration by police officials in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday where the Indus Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic and causing elongated queues of vehicles.

According to the protesting police, they were on strike to protest frequent attacks on police force in the area with no counteractive strategy or policy from the KP government side.

Last night, the area Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer Bannu, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat, District Police Officer Bannu and area elite approached the protesting policemen however no fruitful outcome was witnessed and the protestors kept the main road blocked at Tajazai point.

The prolonged protest has caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Indus Highway where people spent the night inside their vehicles.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Bannu Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Road Traffic Lakki Marwat From Government

Recent Stories

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 hour ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

14 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

17 hours ago
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

20 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

20 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

21 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan