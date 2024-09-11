Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A protest demonstration by police officials in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday where the Indus Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic and causing elongated queues of vehicles.

According to the protesting police, they were on strike to protest frequent attacks on police force in the area with no counteractive strategy or policy from the KP government side.

Last night, the area Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer Bannu, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat, District Police Officer Bannu and area elite approached the protesting policemen however no fruitful outcome was witnessed and the protestors kept the main road blocked at Tajazai point.

The prolonged protest has caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Indus Highway where people spent the night inside their vehicles.

