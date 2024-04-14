Police Provide Complete Security To Churches, Parks On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Police made full-scale security arrangements at the city's churches, parks, and recreational places on Sunday.
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement that police teams remained at high alert to ensure security across the city. He said that Lahore Police ensured foolproof security to religious gatherings at Christian places of worship, parks, and recreational places.
Search-and-sweep operations continued around churches, parks, and sensitive locations.
Supervisory officers monitored security arrangements at churches and recreational places. Kamyana said additional personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, and Elite Forces patrolled effectively around churches and parks.
Traffic police ensured smooth traffic flow around churches and recreational areas. He also highlighted the stringent checking of individuals and vehicles at entry and exit checkpoints in the city.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Sweet Fest on Sweet Eid” delights Pakistan’s expats in Sharjah8 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses wheat advisory in view of weather conditions18 minutes ago
-
PPA strongly condemns attack on Prof Sajid Mustafa18 minutes ago
-
Adil Raja loses crucial stage of defamation case to Brig (R) Rashid Naseer18 minutes ago
-
WASA launches connection detachment drive for defaulters28 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan reviews law&order28 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 8.5mln grants28 minutes ago
-
Price controller revises bread loaf (Naan/Tandoori Roti) rates28 minutes ago
-
Lahorites turn to recreational areas to enjoy weather38 minutes ago
-
Zahir Shah Toru calls peace, education essential for development in KP38 minutes ago
-
Rescue staff continues training sessions to operate air ambulance38 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Rs 1.50m robbery case38 minutes ago