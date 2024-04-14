Police provide complete security to churches, parks on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Police made full-scale security arrangements at the city's churches, parks, and recreational places on Sunday.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement that police teams remained at high alert to ensure security across the city. He said that Lahore Police ensured foolproof security to religious gatherings at Christian places of worship, parks, and recreational places.

Search-and-sweep operations continued around churches, parks, and sensitive locations.

Supervisory officers monitored security arrangements at churches and recreational places. Kamyana said additional personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, and Elite Forces patrolled effectively around churches and parks.

Traffic police ensured smooth traffic flow around churches and recreational areas. He also highlighted the stringent checking of individuals and vehicles at entry and exit checkpoints in the city.