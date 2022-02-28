UrduPoint.com

Police Provide Foolproof Security To Immunization Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Under strict security measures, a five days anti-polio campaign Monday officially started in district where 360 police officials have been deployed with the immunization teams to avoid any untoward situation during the drive

Under strict security measures, a five days anti-polio campaign Monday officially started in district where 360 police officials have been deployed with the immunization teams to avoid any untoward situation during the drive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar Syed Mukhtar Shah said that provision of the foolproof security to the anti-polio teams was the responsibility of the police.

He further said that SDPOs would directly monitor the security of the immunization teams.

During the campaign, snap checking is being carried out at various places across the district, meanwhile, the police have been alerted on entrances and exit points of the district.

The police personnel on anti-polio duty have been instructed to remain high alert so that the successful polio campaign can save the next generation from any disability.

The DPO appealed to the parents to immunize their children against polio to protect them from permanent disability and to cooperate with anti-polio teams.

