Police provided foolproof security during Moharram processions: Kamran

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as two major processions taken out on Friday on 4th Moharram-ul-Haram, however, 62 Majalis were also held in the district.

According to District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, all processions and Majlis were monitored through CCTV cameras.

He said that 754 police officers and security personnel along with 512 volunteers were deputed for the security of processions and Majalis.

He said that three-layer security was provided to the participants who attended processions and Majalis.

He said that the police ensured all security measures to maintain peace in Bahawalpur.