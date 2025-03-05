Open Menu

Police Provided Full Security To Players, Officials And Cricket Fans

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Police provided full security to players, officials and cricket fans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy was played between New Zealand and South Africa at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, full security was provided to the players, officials, and cricket fans. He directed the officers to keep a close watch on anti-national elements in view of the international event's security. He emphasized that every effort should be made to provide a peaceful and secure environment for the players.

Effective coordination was ensured with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all relevant organizations on a moment-to-moment basis.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that over 12,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the New Zealand and South Africa match.

Snipers were stationed at the players' residences, routes, stadium, and nearby tall buildings.

The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Teams conducted effective patrolling along the routes and key locations. The Safe City Cameras helped monitor the routes of the teams and the stadium, as well as important locations, continuously. Additionally, extra traffic wardens were deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and appropriate parking arrangements.

He instructed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations continue around the players' residences, routes, and the stadium.

The force deployed at the stadium's entry and exit points and gates interacted with citizens in a polite manner.

IG Punjab said that fans should cooperate with Punjab Police to ensure they enjoy international cricket in a secure environment.

Recent Stories

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

2 hours ago
 Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

2 hours ago
 Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

4 hours ago
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

5 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

5 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan