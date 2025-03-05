Police Provided Full Security To Players, Officials And Cricket Fans
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy was played between New Zealand and South Africa at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, full security was provided to the players, officials, and cricket fans. He directed the officers to keep a close watch on anti-national elements in view of the international event's security. He emphasized that every effort should be made to provide a peaceful and secure environment for the players.
Effective coordination was ensured with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all relevant organizations on a moment-to-moment basis.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that over 12,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the New Zealand and South Africa match.
Snipers were stationed at the players' residences, routes, stadium, and nearby tall buildings.
The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Teams conducted effective patrolling along the routes and key locations. The Safe City Cameras helped monitor the routes of the teams and the stadium, as well as important locations, continuously. Additionally, extra traffic wardens were deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and appropriate parking arrangements.
He instructed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations continue around the players' residences, routes, and the stadium.
The force deployed at the stadium's entry and exit points and gates interacted with citizens in a polite manner.
IG Punjab said that fans should cooperate with Punjab Police to ensure they enjoy international cricket in a secure environment.
