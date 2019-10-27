Police provides security to rallies in support of Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana on Sunday said police was providing security to the rallies in support of Kashmiri people.

In a statement, the CPO said, "We are with our Kashmiri brethren and will continue our unconditional support to them till they achieve freedom.

"He said global forces should take notice of the sheer violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir and atrocities committed by the Indian army against innocent Kashmiri people. The sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people would not go waste, he added.