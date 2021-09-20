Police providing security to polio workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 900 policemen were providing security to polio workers during the five-day anti-polio drive which began here on Monday.

Police said,the policemen will remain with polio teams during the process of administering anti-polio drops to children.

The anti-polio campaign will continue till September 24 in the district during which over 1.3 million children under the age of 5-year will be administered polio drops for their safety from crippling disease.

Police said a total of 4870 teams including fixes, transit and mobile were constituted to achieve the target,said police.